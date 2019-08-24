It looks like Travis Scott is taking a page out of Beyoncé’s book by giving fans a glimpse inside of what it took to bring Astroworld alive, his 2019 Super Bowl half time performance, and intimate family moments in his Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

In the trailer you see Scott rapping as a kid, a fan expressing how much the rapper means to him, and clips of him being a father to his daughter Stormi Webster. The documentary will be 1 hour and 15 min and is directed by White Trash Tyler and executive produced by Scott.

On Thursday night Scott held a pop up event in his hometown Houston, where he gave fans signed autographed VHS copies of the documentary. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly will premiere on Netflix on August 28th

Will you be watching?

To watch the trailer, click below.