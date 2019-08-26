There are many topics in society that comes with a stigma that needs to be altered, one of those is being an organ donor. Rising brand 83 Futures is aiming to do through streetwear collaborations made with leading brands in the culture, that can only be purchased with signing up to be a donor.
During their time at ComplexCon in Chicago, the brand was able to bost the securing of 83 Futures in the span of 22 hours with a ton of new donor registrations. That essentially turns into 15,853 people’s futures.
Donate Life estimates 95% of donor registrations occur at the DMV, however, traffic into the DMV is decreasing due to alternative options for transportation. Also proving to be a hindrance are the myths associated with organ donation ranging from being unable to donate due to previous illness and more.
The importance of organ donation was evident this year as Freeway was able to receive a kidney, he also serves as a partner for the brand.
Every ten minutes someone is added to the waiting list for an organ and there are currently 114,000 people on the transplant waiting list. Of that number, 20 people die each day because an organ that is needed is not provided in time. By giving eight lives are saved with organs, 75 lives are healed with tissues, a total of 83.
You can learn more about 83 Futures here.
