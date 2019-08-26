Azealia Banks is no stranger when it comes to starting controversy and beefs. Her innate ability to do start beef has been a threat to her likability amongst fans. In the past, she has crossed the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and many others. It’s quite the laundry list. Last year, the “Anna Wintour” rapper went after Cardi B during an interview with the Breakfast Club. Banks proceeded to call the Grammy Award winning femcee an “illerate, untalented rat.” She goes on to double down on the multi-platinum rapper, calling her “this caricature of a black woman.”

“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high and we were really like discussing our power amongst ourselves, Beyoncé came out with Lemonade. There was just this really, intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”

The Invasion of Privacy rapper responded in a short-lived deleted Instagram post. Of course it was not to Banks’ like. Of no surprise, Banks had saddled up on her controversial horse and attacked Cardi B once again. Early today, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to stage her verbal attack. Apparently, Cardi B’s team has been allegedly stalking Bank’s page in order to steal looks.

“@iamcardib lol sis you make everything look so cheap and dirty,” she wrote. “Funnily enough, I’ve found at least six Atlantic records employees following me and am sure her team scours my account for inspiration.”

If Cardi B chooses to respond, she will do so after the Video Music Awards tonight. The “Press’ rapper is nominated for 4 awards including artist of the year.