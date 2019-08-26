Buddie of Dem Franchize Boys Passes Away

Buddie of Atlanta rap group Dem Franchize Boyz has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Buddie, born Gerald Tiller, was apart of the So So Def group who had huge hits in the mid-2000s with “Lean Wit It, Rock With It,” “I Think They Like Me,” and “White Tee.”

“‘They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a n**** need’ #ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz #f***cancer,” Jermaine Dupri captioned his post to the rapper on Instagram.

Da Brat also shared condolences for Buddie, joining the group’s page and fellow member Parlae in extending rest in peace messages.

View this post on Instagram #RIPBUDDY #demfranchizeboyz #🖕🏽cancer A post shared by 💋DA BRAT (@sosobrat) on Aug 25, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT