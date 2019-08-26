A day filled with trolling Joe Budden on IG can definitely work up ones appetite, particularly if your name is Drake. Well, it looks like the Care Package emcee decided to break bread with the homie Rick Ross to quell his appetite for jokes in the new music video for their summer single “Money in the Grave.”

Originally released back in June as a two-shot offering alongside “Omertà” to celebrate the Raptors’ NBA championship win, “Money in the Grave” sees Drizzy and Rozay boasting about their riches and status as the two biggest acts in rap as per usual. The video, directed by Theo Skudra in his signature black & white aesthetic, pretty much just elevates the bragging to more visual heights. From literally digging graves for their ends, to sipping champagne and eating like kings mafioso style — they even came in through the kitchen! — this one further proves that things at OVO and MMG are pretty lovely right about now.

Watch the music video for “Money in the Grave” by Drake & Rick Ross above, and be sure to stream both of their latest projects, Care Package and Port of Miami 2, respectively, right now on all streaming platforms.