You have probably seen pictures, videos, tweets, or some other form of recap from Joe Budden’s pool party at his mansion in Jersey.

While the drinks flowed, twerks were all around the pool and fun was had at the home of State of the Culture host, some followed along on his Instagram Live, that included Drake. Not only did Drake watch along with fans, he got off some friendly jokes to Joe and the attendees in the comments.

“The DJ said that shit getting out of control it’s 67 people there,” Drake wrote in one comment.

“Play story of adidon right now and see if it rings off I promise the only person that’s gonna know the words is Rob Markman,” Drizzy wrote in another.

The Rob Markman joke is a nod to his position at Genius, a company that is a hub for rap lyrics.

Additional jokes from Drake included a jab at a friend of Budden’s who asked for a towel, requests for Joe’s podcast co-host Rory, asking for more disses aimed at Drake to be played at more.

You can check out some of the playful messages from Drake below.

I hop on @JoeBudden IG live to catch the pool party vibes and Drake letting off a whole stand up routine. pic.twitter.com/rkXwRJFVbR — Shawn Grant (@SHAWNxGRANT) August 25, 2019