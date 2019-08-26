Kanye West took Sunday Service from Calabasses to Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of a mass shooting in the area that killed nine people.

According to Billboard, Sunday Service took over the RiverScape MetroPark in the city and brought our some of the biggest stars in comedy like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Michael Che.

“We’re still here and we’re still strong. And the only way, but not the only way, but the best way that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before,” Chappelle said to the crowd.

The Sunday Service choir singing happy birthday to Dave Chappelle yesterday. 🎥 @KardinalO pic.twitter.com/GpR1YbvnfW — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 26, 2019

This was done to support Dayton, but would anyone be mad at a Sunday Service tour?