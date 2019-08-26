Platinum Selling artist Post Malone announces his new album is on its way. The rapper’s fourth studio album is titled Hollywood’s Bleeding and will drop on September 6th. The Beerbongs and Bentleys rapper currently is pushing a single with Young Thug titled “Goodbyes.”

Malone teased the album title and release date on Twitter by posting the date first and then hours later posting the name of the album.

The album drops 8 days before Posty goes on tour for his third album, which starts its show dates September 14th. The tour was announced in July and will last from mid-September through November 20.

sept 6:)) — Posty (@PostMalone) August 26, 2019