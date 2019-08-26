As any music legend with an eclectic eye for artistry deserves, Missy Misdemeanor Elliott will finally be receiving the coveted “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” at tonight’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony!

After over 20 years in the game, Missy has built up a catalogue of music videos that is without question deserving of the accolade. Actually, MTV went an extra mile in presenting the “Sock It 2 Me” superstar with this prestigious honor by partnering with Pepsi this past weekend to debut a full interactive exhibition in New York City that paid homage to some of Missy’s most iconic music videos.

From the aforementioned Supa Dupa Fly hit single and its predecessor “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” to the unforgettable sand dunes scene in “Lose Control” and the nail salon moment in “Work It” — this booth even offered all the ‘fly gals’ a chance to get their nails done! — the entire “Museum of Missy” pop-up experience made you appreciate just how much work she put into these iconic visuals over the years. Each activation included information on the video’s director and stylist, which for most part was handled by Hype Williams and June Ambrose, respectively, and the complimentary cocktails were also themed around Missy’s biggest hits.

The pop-up was a limited time experience that concluded yesterday unfortunately, but those who could attend could probably all agree that it’s about time an icon like Missy Elliott receive all the love she can get from the industry and fans alike. With the debut of her new EP Iconology late last week, let’s hope that the world gets 20 more years of astounding music videos from the bombastically dope rap Queen. Thankfully, we’re already to a good start with “Throw It Back.”

Take a look at more pics from the “Museum of Missy” below, and make sure to catch her live at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards tonight at 8:00 PM EDT as she receives the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award”:



Images: Alejandro Tavarez (@at_thegreat) / The Source