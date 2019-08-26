At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Marvel announced that Black Panther 2 will open in theaters on May 6, 2022. Marvel boss Kevin Feige was joined on stage by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who made the announcement.

According to Feige, “Ryan’s hard at work on another black panther film, he has delivered us a treatment that I happen to have right here.” Feige jokingly asked Coogler if they should reveal the name of the film, but decided that it’s too early for that.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“We’re really hard at work on it, trying to give you guys something special. We’re definitely taking our time with this… We really really want it to be right,” Coogler said before walking off the stage.

Black Panther grossed $700 million in the U.S., becoming the highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time—domestically—until being unseated by Avengers: Endgame. The film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and took home three, for Best Original Music Score, Costume Design, and Production Design.

Fans have also speculated that Michael B. Jordan could return for the sequel as Erik Killmonger. However, Feige has denied that rumor for now. He said, “The honest answer… is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie.”

One thing is for certain. Black Panther II is on the way and that will have to do for now.