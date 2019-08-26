Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL Saturday night, bringing an abrupt and shocking end to his once-promising career.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

"I know that I am unable to pour my heart and soul into this position. … it's sad, but I also have a lot of clarity in this." Andrew Luck speaks on his retirement from the NFL. (via @rtv6) pic.twitter.com/cs5HAOQT2G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019

“I am going to retire,” Luck told reporters following the Colts’ 27-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears. “This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”