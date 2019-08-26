The huge paydays continue in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets locking in Caris LeVert. According to reports, LeVert agreed to a deal that will pay him $52.5 million over the next three years.

The 25-year old former Michigan Wolverine averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game last season. The three-year veteran only played 40 games for Brooklyn in the 2018-2019 season due to an ankle injury that kept LeVert sidelined for more than half of the regular season.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. LeVert turns 25 today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019

The Nets have arguably had the best offseason in the NBA by acquiring two NBA superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With Durant most likely to sit the 2019-2020 season, the Nets are shaping up for a championship run in the 2020-2021 season having locked in their key players through that season.