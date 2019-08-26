Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ Set to Be His First No. 1 Album

Young Thug is putting Hip-Hop back on top of the Billboard 200 chart with his new album So Much Fun.

The latest release from Thugger Thugger is the first number one album in his career. Billboard reports the album will have 131,000 equivalent album units for the week, mostly comprised of streams as only 5,000 were of traditional sales. The album had 167.9 million on-demand audio streams in the first week, enough to have the fifth-largest streaming week for any album this year. It is the second-highest in Hip-Hop following Juice WRLD’s Death Race for Love.

Previous entries into the top ten for Young Thug include Super Slimy, which hit No. 2, Beautiful Thugger Girls and Jeffery at No. 8, and Slime Season 3 hitting at No. 7.

The number one status is likely to be a one-week achievement for Thugger as Taylor Swift’s Lover album became the highest-selling album of the year after being around for only two days.