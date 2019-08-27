New York’s mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio is not doing so well. Despite his low popularity with New Yorkers, his appeal does not seem to get better when gauging other Americans. Proof of this can be found in the extremely low numbers from his CNN town hall meeting on Sunday nite at 7 p.m.

According to Nielsen, only a mere 376,000 viewers nationwide tuned in to listen to his platform. Whomp… Whomp…

READ MORE: Mayor Bill de Blasio Says, “I Am The Only One With A Black Son!” Twitter Goes Ham

Some believe that the season premiere of Power pulled a few people from watching de Blasio. However, more people believe it has everything to do with his current policies in New York and his lack of urgency around social justice issues connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In fact, at the town hall meeting protesters interrupted the program. They wanted to draw attention to the his lack of support to the Garner family in light of Eric Garner’s death.

READ MORE: Joe Budden Blasts Bill de Blasio For Not Speaking on Eric Garner Murder

“You waited five years and you did nothing,” activist Julianne Hoffenberg shouted referencing last week’s termination of NYPD cop Daniel Pantaleo.