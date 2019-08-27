The sides are still split on what the JAY-Z’s deal with the NFL means, but now Diddy has spoken out as an advocate for his brother on Instagram.

Sharing one of the clips that many states has been cut from the soundbites of Hov that hit the new, Puff big upped Hov’s move while also appreciating how far Colin Kaepernick has gotten the movement.

“Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me,” Diddy wrote. “He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!!

“I’m so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make,” Diddy added.

“I believe in taking action, taking steps towards the right direction and I support all my brothers that are out here taking ACTION.”

You can see the full post below.