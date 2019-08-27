The sides are still split on what the JAY-Z’s deal with the NFL means, but now Diddy has spoken out as an advocate for his brother on Instagram.
Sharing one of the clips that many states has been cut from the soundbites of Hov that hit the new, Puff big upped Hov’s move while also appreciating how far Colin Kaepernick has gotten the movement.
You can see the full post below.
Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!! I’m so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done! It’s time to play chess not checkers, I believe he is going to do some incredible things. I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in. This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us. I believe in taking action, taking steps towards the right direction and I support all my brothers that are out here taking ACTION. Together we are unstoppable. #BLACKEXCELLENCE!! Happy Monday!! Be Great! ✊🏿🖤