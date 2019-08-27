Donald Trump Denies That He Has Bedbugs in The Hotel He Owns

President Donald Trump is furious at reports that one of the hotel resorts that he owns in Doral, Florida is infested with bedbugs. He vehemently denied these reports and blamed “Radical Left Democrats” for fanning the rumor flames, according to the The Washington Post, after he made public his plans to host the Group of Seven summit at the golf resort.

“No bedbugs at Doral,” Trump wrote in a midmorning tweet. “The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!”

No bedbugs at Doral. The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

But despite his claims that his place is safe, there are a few folk out there with bumps and bites to prove otherwise.

Take Eric Linder. In 2016, he sued the Doral after staying in the exclusive Jack Nicklaus Villa. According to Linder, he woke up from sleeping and was covered with “welts, lumps and marks over much of his face, neck, arms and torso.”

The Trump Organization denies that he was bitten and that there are bedbugs on the property, but did actually settle the case in 2017 with a confidentiality clause… Yup… right after the president’s inauguration.

But just like fleas on a dirty dog, these allegations popped up again. On Monday, after his news conference ended and he proposed that these various foreign diplomats gather at The Doral, the hashtag #TrumpBedBugs started to trend on Twitter.

You settled a lawsuit because you had bedbugs at the Doral. Once again, everything you deny winds up being true.https://t.co/wGBAtHDbJq — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 27, 2019

What’s not being talked about re: the Trump bed bugs is that the vermin at Doral are a unique species, found just at that resort. #TrumpBedBugs Here’s a picture… pic.twitter.com/syAfNgFHgz — Spence Reynaldo (@reynaldo_spence) August 27, 2019 When Trump decided to use the US Presidency to promote his properties AND then demanded that world leaders pay him to meet with him, he committed a clear impeachable offense. If Congress is not going to act, the least we can do is let everyone know about the #TrumpBedBugs — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 27, 2019

🎶Bedbugs, bedbugs

Whatcha gonna do

whatcha gonna do

When they chew on you

You were at Doral

You went to bed

You wake up covered

From your toes to your head

So why is Trump

Such a whiny bitch?

It’s no fun when

You got to itch

Bed bugs, bed bugs,

whatcha gonna do#TrumpBedBugs — Cheesehead Lucy (@cheeseheadlucy) August 27, 2019