President Donald Trump is furious at reports that one of the hotel resorts that he owns in Doral, Florida is infested with bedbugs. He vehemently denied these reports and blamed “Radical Left Democrats” for fanning the rumor flames, according to the The Washington Post, after he made public his plans to host the Group of Seven summit at the golf resort.

READ MORE:Gunshots Reported At Trump National Golf Course In Florida

“No bedbugs at Doral,” Trump wrote in a midmorning tweet. “The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!”

But despite his claims that his place is safe, there are a few folk out there with bumps and bites to prove otherwise.

Take Eric Linder. In 2016, he sued the Doral after staying in the exclusive Jack Nicklaus Villa. According to Linder, he woke up from sleeping and was covered with “welts, lumps and marks over much of his face, neck, arms and torso.”

The Trump Organization denies that he was bitten and that there are bedbugs on the property, but did actually settle the case in 2017 with a confidentiality clause… Yup… right after the president’s inauguration.

But just like fleas on a dirty dog, these allegations popped up again. On Monday, after his news conference ended and he proposed that these various foreign diplomats gather at The Doral, the hashtag #TrumpBedBugs started to trend on Twitter.

 

 

 