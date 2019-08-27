Drake dropped off the Championship two-pack, hopped on a couple of features like “Gold Roses” with Rick Ross and hosted a dope OVO Fest that brought out anybody you can think of. But is the 6ix God still lining up a late summer drop?

After giving Joe Budden a few jokes about his pool party, Drake hit Instagram again and shared an image of him in a jersey standing in front of a scoreboard where the home team won 9-6. Simple, harmless, right? Maybe Drake just showing off the new court in his crib. Or maybe the 9-6 is actually 9/6, like September 6, next New Music Friday, potential release date and it’s game time?

A couple of people in his comments tried to put it together as well and pointed to the possibility of it being an album release date. Drake didn’t say much about it, just dropped the prayer hands.

Hopefully, we get some more information in the forthcoming days.

Peep the picture below, could it be?