The Eddie Murphy comeback just got a bit bigger as he will host Saturday Night Live. The late-night alum will host the episode on December 21.

Eddie Murphy’s appearance on the sketch series will be the first time he hosted in 35 years. Murphy briefly appeared in 40th anniversary of the show in 2015.

The reunion comes after what Murphy referred to as a “shitty” situation to Rolling Stone in 2011.

That appears to be all water under the bridge now.

Eddie Murphy will be joined by Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, and Kristen Stewart as hosts. Currently, confirmed music guests include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Camila Cabello.

Additional moves for the return of Eddie Murphy include a sequel to Coming to America due out next Christmas and a Netflix stand-up special that will pay him the most ever for a comedian.