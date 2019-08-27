While people are wilding out over The Warriors trolling mega-talented athlete Kevin Durant, seems like there are places on social media that are celebrating his giftedness.

Brooklyn’s heir to the rap legacy forged by Fabolous, JAY-Z, and The Notorious B.I.G., Jay Critch, threw up on his Instagram a quick tease that he actually has a song with the rapper. What a dope welcome to the “Borough of Kings?”

Recently, his former team teased him a little bit with a post of him touring the new Chase Center Monday. The WarriorsTalk Instagram account posted a photo of Durant at the arena from a previous visit and included a funny caption that referenced Durant’s current home with the Brooklyn Nets.

Jay Critch probably is representing many of those in the planet of Brooklyn, welcoming him with open arms. After all, that is how Brooklyn does. #SpreadLoveItsTheBrooklynWay