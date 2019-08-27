Meek Mill pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to possessing a firearm without a license and all other charges against him were dropped, ending his legal issues that have lasted over a decade.

“I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it,” Judge Leon Tucker said at the conclusion of the case.

NBC 10 in Philadelphia state city prosecutors cited Meek’s criminal justice reform advocacy and work in the community as additional reasons to close the case.

“He was adult enough to admit he had a gun, so we feel this is appropriate,” prosecutors said.

Outside of the city’s Justice Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, Meek emerged to the “Rocky” theme song and spoke to the gathered crowd about becoming free for the first time in 12 years.

I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas. pic.twitter.com/noDEA1HaRd — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 27, 2019

“I wanted to thank everybody whoever stood for me,” Mill said. “I’m very thankful from the bottom of my heart.”

Both sides of the case questioned officer Reginald Graham, who arrested Meek but has since has had a questionable past. The reputation of Genece Brinkley, the presiding judge over Meek’s case, was also called into question for questionable probation violations.

I have always told the truth — that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and – in conjunction with my work on the @REFORM Alliance – — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 27, 2019

I’ll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system. I want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters, especially JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, my legal team and everyone else who stood by me throughout the years. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 27, 2019

It’s important that we now channel our energy into helping the millions that are unjustly trapped in our criminal justice system. #Justice4Millions #Reform — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 27, 2019



In July, the conviction was overturned and CNN commentator and REFORM Alliance representative Van Jones spoke out ensuring today’s justice.

“We are one step closer to justice. This hearing was an extraordinary moment where you have attorneys on both sides saying that a new trial should go forward,” Jones said. “I have been in criminal justice for 25 years, I’ve never seen a district attorney’s office calling for a new trial at the same time the defendant is calling for a new trial.

“Meek Mill should have never been convicted in the first place. He was convicted on the testimony on a completely disgraced and discredited police officer.”

For the case, Meek Mill has spent two years in prison but now is free from return visits to court, Judge Brinkley and potential further prosecution.