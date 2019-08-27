How high does life get you? Because we all know what the come down feels like. Up and coming Portland rapper SamuelThe1st drops his cinematic new visuals for “Hi” from his recent album Self. Teaming up with buzzing director Corey Frey, SamuelThe1st takes us on a trip throughout his hometown showing fans the work it took to get where he’s at today. With arena-like production from Dead Brainz, Samuel rides the beat to perfection, mixing his laid back flow with melodic tones. From ripping shows to dropping quality releases it’s easy to see why this young artist has truly been grinding to make a name for himself in the rap game. The 26 year old Portland grown artist gains a new vantage point now that he’s learned to paint his thoughts with a different perspective, taking you to places only artists see when they put their thoughts on canvas on his latest release.

Press play on the Official Music Video for “Hi” and be sure to stream SamuelThe1st’s new project “Self” as well, available now on all digital streaming platforms.