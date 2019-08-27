Kevin Durant and a couple of his former Golden State Warriors teammates got a laugh out of a funny meme a Warriors fan account posted to Instagram on Monday.

The Warriors gave several media members a tour of the new Chase Center Monday. The WarriorsTalk Instagram account posted a photo of Durant at the arena from a previous visit and included a funny caption that referenced Durant’s current home with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant signed with the Nets in the offseason and left the team prior to their move to the new arena, which many suspected would happen all along. He got a laugh out of the Instagram post and left a funny comment.

“I’m cryin. That’s f–ked up,” he wrote, adding a few crying laughing emojis.

Steph Curry saw it too and reacted, “Yo! Who come up with this stuff?” he asked. And Draymond Green found it funny too, adding in the crying laughing emojis.

It’s all fun and jokes now, but their was a time when Durant seem to be a lock to remain a Warrior. After two championships and three straight finals appearances, Durant was content to do his own thing.