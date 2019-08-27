Even though it’s been two weeks since the events of our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival, we still can’t get over all the amazing talks and information shared during each and every panel. One in particular that stood out was the ‘Thriving In Today’s Music Industry’ talk, which featured tons of great insight on what it takes to be a successful businessperson in the showbiz of hitmaking.

The panel consisted of R&B vet Mario Winans, Hip-Hop newcomer DDG and Def Jam’s SVP of Urban Marketing Chris Atlas, with moderation handled by our very own Chairman L. Londell McMillan. All four gentleman gave the audience a look into the industry from their respective point of views. From writing songs and the new ways you can enter the industry, to even what it takes to execute a successful social media marketing plan, everything that you need to know in order to make it was covered in the span of two hours at the prestigious Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem.

A good topic of focus that came up was the conversation surrounding ageism within the industry. The panel itself represented many different eras, with 21-year-old DDG bringing a younger perspective to balance out the other three gentleman who proudly rep for the “over 40” crowd. The point that was made overall is that, regardless of age, anyone can find a way into the music biz through hard work, dedication to craft and the unlimited access provided by the Internet and Digital Era in general.

We can’t wait to do it all again next year! Stay tuned for more recaps of SOURCE360 very soon.