New Jersey Hip-Hop was front and center to conclude this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Taking over New York’s neighbor for the first time, the VMAs took time to honor those from Jersey by bringing those born in the state to close out the show.

The telecast wrapped with Wyclef Jean, Naughty by Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, and Fetty Wap, rolling out classics like “Hip Hop Hooray,” “Da Rockwilder,” “Trap Queen” and more.

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists,” VMAs executive producer Bruce Gillmer said. “Now the Moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”