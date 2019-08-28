Exclusive Benny Boom Gives Us An Inside Look Into OWN Network’s “Ambitions”

The OWN Network has another gem on their hands with the summer hit Ambitions.

The ensemble drama centers on the intense rivalry between formidable legal eagles Stephanie Lancaster ( Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), former best friends from college who find themselves adversaries in both their personal and professional lives. Brian White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans and Erica Page also star.

Benny Boom directed and served as a producer on the pilot episode. Benny recently sat down with us to give us his take on this summer’s hottest soap opera.

How was it to finally work along side Will Parker?



It was something I wanted to do for some time now. Will, like myself, is a visionary. Working with him and the cast was a true honor. Iron sharpens iron, and the things we got done in the writers room alone was simply amazing.

What drew you to this project?

The family dynamics are what drew me into the project. One great quality of this project is the fact that the show is based on the family and the multiple layers of secrets being kept. It is something we all can relate to (in some instances).

How much are we willing to keep secrets and protect our families?

Did you adapt your style of work into Ambitions?

My goal for producing and directing the pilot episode was to set the tone and dynamics of the series. Like my previous music videos and films, I wanted to create a visual story of black excellence, politics, secrets, and desires. Like the that of “Ambitions” I believe we have the cast and crew to achieve just that. The show is an original idea from Will, so I just wanted to see the pilot episode be the launch pad for the series.

What’s next for you in 2019? I see you have a project coming up with Birdman called Tasmanian Devil.

Yes, indeed. Can’t wait to share what me and Birdman are doing with the “Tasmanian Devil.” The indie film centers on a young man who moves to America from Nigeria with his estranged father but the two are at odds over the student’s decision to join a college fraternity. The coming of age drama will highlight the cultural differences between black lives and how fraternities are seen from unique perspectives. Birdman and I have often discussed making films together and this project presented us with the perfect opportunity to produce a great movie.