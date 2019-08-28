DeMarcus Cousins and His Wife Walks Out to Nipsey Hustle At Their Wedding

It’s been a rough summer for DeMarcus Cousins. After tearing his ACL in a pick-up game, the NBA All-Star still walked down the aisle over the weekend to marry his long-time girlfriend Morgan Lang on Saturday in a lavish Georgia ceremony.

The likes of John Wall, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Matt Barnes, and etc were in attendance. When Cousins and his wife walked out, they were showered with sounds from the late great Nipsey Hussle.

Boogie walking out to Nipsey at his wedding is a beautiful thing 🏁🥂 (via u/Osushi_Mamba | Reddit) pic.twitter.com/OznOiNp4Zm — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) August 26, 2019

Despite his knee injury — not to mention his recent torn left Achilles and torn left quad muscle — Cousins was still dancing and enjoying himself at the reception, showing life hasn’t kept him down.

Cousins was set for a major free-agent contract until the torn Achilles injury in early 2018. He has ended up taking contracts for just $9 million total since then. Pre-injury, he would have been expected to make at least double that per season on a long-term deal.

Neither Cousins nor the Lakers have said whether the center will miss the upcoming season, but his rehab and recovery will likely last most of the regular season.

Cousins is a well-documented Nipsey fan and he wanted to remind everyone that the marathon continues.