Rappers have to really pay attention to what their bodyguards are doing.

Reports circulated after the MTV Video Music Awards about French Montana wilding out on a fan that walked too close to him after a night on the town early Tuesday morning. And while we have not heard anything about legal troubles regarding that incident (wait for an update any moment), we did hear about some trouble that his bodyguard has been busted for.

French’s bodyguard, Norwood Thomas, has found himself in jail after police found an illegal firearm on his person. Thomas was serving as security for the rap star and his friends (including A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes and Brody Jenner) as he went to a Chelsea nightclub after the VMAs.

The club’s security team was checking everyone for weapons. According to the New York Daily News, Thomas got nervous and fell back. This made the bouncers take notice, thus drawing attention of the authorities. It is alleged that Thomas had an illegal .9-mm semi-automatic Ruger on him.

Once booked, his bail was established at $20,000. Records report that his license to carry had expired. As of Wednesday, he was still being held in the Manhattan Detention Complex.

What did French do?

He went into continue to party with DJ Khaled and his crew.