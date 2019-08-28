Janet Jackson in Las Vegas, she came, she saw, she conquered, she left with $13 million.

The iconic artist hit the Park Theater for her Metamorphosis residency on a run between July 24 and August 17 to add $8.9 million to the total gross. Billboard Boxscore reports the total residency brought in $13 million over 76,813 tickets.

The average for the show was $722,000 and 4,000 tickets a night and positions Jackson among the best Vegas performers of the decade, trailed by Celine Dion’s $704,000 (2011), Britney Spears’ $679,000 (2013) and the Backstreet Boys’ $593,000 (2017).

Fans of Janet Jackson that live in Hawaii or need a vacation, you can catch a special 30th-anniversary celebration of Rhythm Nation at the Blaisdell Arena on November 20 and 21.