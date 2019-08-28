Lil Wayne Says His Next Album is Already Finished

Lil Wayne Says His Next Album is Already Finished

Hip-Hop can always use new music from one of the GOATs, Lil Wayne. According to the Young Money general, the follow-up to Tha Carter V is already finished and is titled Funeral.

Speaking with Wild Wayne of Q93.3, Lil Wayne detailed the album is finished and there are only some minor tasks to be done before it can hit the streets.

“You know how it work,” he said. “My album’s always done. It just takes Mack to come in there to rack up a couple of songs and name them. That’s how it go round here. I work every day. It just take them to come in and say ‘let me get these twenty songs, can I have these and name them, and we go from there.'”

The album is anticipated to arrive by the end of the year and don’t worry fans, Weezy is still sharp as ever:

“I can’t write nothing down, I’m going straight off the top…It makes everything more valid, more valuable.”

In addition, Birdman has hit social media to detail the return of the Hot Boys. Check out the announcement below.

New music tomorrow HOTBOYS pic.twitter.com/ONtiFy5nK6 — BIRDMAN (@BIRDMAN5STAR) August 28, 2019



You can hear the full interview below.