You speak ill of Eminem and Royce Da 5’9 will be sure to check you on it, which Lord Jamar found out and has recently responded to.

The Brand Nubian member made an appearance on Vlad TV where he stated “real n***as” don’t listen to Eminem, prompting a swift response from Royce.

“Lord Jamar—you a legendary rapper. You’re a part of a legendary rap group. It’s like you’re going in there sitting on a couch, sitting in this man’s chair, and you running up all these views because you have all this controversial shit to say about one f**kin’ person and he walks away with the check and you walk away craving attention,” Royce said. “I don’t care about none of that shit. You don’t have to respect me just don’t disrespect me.”

Lord Jamar took to Instagram Live for his reply:

“I bet y’all thought I wasn’t going to reply to Mr. Royce Da 5’9,” Jamar said during the session. “Wrong! Let’s unpack this, shall we? An IG just surfaced recently a couple days ago of Royce Da 5’9 talking about me. What up Royce? Apparently, you were a little upset—again. I thought the video was old actually. But nope, it’s a new one. People don’t really ask me about you Royce. They ask me about Eminem, but for some reason, you like to respond. OK. I get it. You’re a loyal guy.”

He would also point out how Royce calls him a legend.

“The reason why he would call me a ‘legend’ and my group ‘legendary’ is because when Brand Nubian came out, our debut album received five mics in The Source,” Lord Jamar added.

“Does the hood listen to Eminem. Now, he disagreed with me, as far as the whole Eminem being a guest in the house of hip-hop, but he did agree with me that n***as in the hood don’t really listen to Eminem,” Jamar added. “In general, black people don’t f**king listen to Eminem. It’s not a f**king diss, it’s a f**king fact. Did you come at Conway with all this energy you came for me? Did you come at Gucci Mane who also stated the same thing?… You say nobody cares about my opinion, but my opinion seems to bother you very much.”

You can hear all of the words from both Royce Da 5’9 and Lord Jamar below.