Out Of Stock: Popeyes Have Officially Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich Nationwide

Just like that Popeyes has officially tapped out on their new chicken sandwich.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana fast-food chain released a statement blaming the “extraordinary demand” for their chain selling out of the sandwiches in only two weeks. The sandwich debuted nationwide on August 12 and has yet to exit trending topics and the heated chicken sandwich war ever since.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

“The demand for the new chicken sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” the chain said in a prepared statement.

The popular demand for the Popeyes sandwich was so high customers waited in hour-long lines at some locations. Someone even tried re-selling the $3.99 priced treat on eBay for $7,000.

Did the chicken restaurant really sell out of chicken sandwiches? Or is it a strategy to get people to download their app? The video says if you would like to be notified when the sandwich returns to your area, you can download the Popeyes mobile app.

Either way, Popeyes need to acknowledge the fact, they wouldn’t have gotten that sandwich over the way it did without Black Twiter.