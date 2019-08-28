According to TMZ, Shark Tank principal player Kevin O’Leary’s boat was a part of a horrible accident in a lake in Ontario, Canada that has left two people dead.

Little is none about the case but here are some of the facts floating around:

The boat crashed into another larger boat on Lake Joseph late Saturday night (11:30 PM).

A male passenger suffered a head injury as a result of the collision that killed him instantly. His name was Gary Poltash and he was 64 years old.

A female passenger died on Tuesday and she was 48 years old. Her name was Susanne Brito.

There were other’s injured.

It is unclear if the larger boat was properly lit.

O’Leary’s wife was driving the vessel, and was administered a DUI test that night… She apparently passed it.

O’Leary and his lawyers are fully cooperating with the police. They also allegedly have a video to prove that the lights were off on the larger boat, making it impossible for the O’Leary vessel to see it approaching.

This case is developing.