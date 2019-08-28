SiR’s ‘Chasing The Summer’ Album to Feature Lil Wayne, Smino, Jill Scott and More

SiR is ready to give fans the follow up to his November album, Chasing The Summer, set to release this Friday (August 30).

With the album set to drop, SiR revealed the album will bring Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Smino, Jill Scott, Sabrina Claudio, Kadhja Bonet, and Zacari as features.

“Friday we celebrate,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love y’all. 08.30.19 #CHASINGSUMMER.”

“Hair Down” was released last week, joining the news that he signed with RCA Records, but still a member of the TDE family.

1. Hair Down f. Kendrick Lamar

2. John Redcorn

3. You Can’t Save Me

4. La List f. Smino

5. Fire

6. New Sky f. Kadhja Bonet

7. Lucy’s Love f. Lil Wayne

8. That’s Why I Love You f. Sabrina Claudio

9. Touchdown

10. Wires In The Way

11. Still Blue f. Jill Scott

12. Mood f. Zacari

13. The Recipe

14. LA