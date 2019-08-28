The MTV Video Music Awards rating has hit a new low, recording a new low for the third consecutive year.

The MTV broadcast of the awards show drew 1.93 million viewers, a .9 rating among adults 18-49, which is an all-time low, just ahead of the 2.25 million viewers and a 1.1 in the demo from last year.

The award show was available on 11 additional Viacom channels (VH1, Nickelodeon/Nick at Nite, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, CMT, MTV2, TV Land, MTV Classic, Logo, and BETHer).

The Hollywood Reporter details the 12-network telecast had a drop in adult viewership by 65, but enough to hold on stronger than MTV Movie and TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Tony Awards and Billboard Music Awards, which experienced double-digit fall offs. All 12 channels pulled in 4.9 million viewers, which is also down from the 5.2 million last year.

All isn’t negative for the VMAs, MTV is able to boast an 85 percent increase in reaching the young adult audience through social media and online interactions.

