With skits like “Bad B!tch Support Group, ” constant laughter, and cameos from our favorite black women celebrities, its no surprise that A Black Lady Sketch Show is being renewed for a second season shortly after hitting HBO a month ago.

In a statement to Deadline Amy Grayitt, executive president of HBO programming says, “It’s been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson have brought to life.” “We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can’t wait to see what next season holds.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show is centered around sketches by some of our favorite black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson. The show is created and executive produced Robin Thede and Issa Rae.

You can cath A Black Lady Sketch every Friday night on HBO

What is your favorite sketch from the show?