The cast for the Coming to America 2 is filled with a bunch of familiar faces from Black Hollywood. It was recently announced that Garcelle Beauvais has joined the cast of the sequel.

Beauvais had a small role in the original installment. The Jamie Foxx Show actress joined the film with African actress Nomzano Mbatha. The film began filming about a week ago so these ladies will probably be the most latest additions.

The star-studded cast includes Wesley Snipes, Tracey Morgan, Teyana Taylor, KiKi Layne, Rotimi, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross and Michael Blackson. The core cast from the 1988 flick will also be returning including Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones and John Amos.

The sequel will follow Prince Akeem, portrayed by Murphy, who travels back to Queens, New York to meet his son for the first time. His good pal Semmi, played by Hall, will be by his side again for the journey. This trip is crucial for Akeem because his father’s dying wish was to groom his son to be a prince before he takes the throne as King.

Coming to America 2 will be in theaters December 18th, 2020.