Gay in the NFL: Ryan Russell and Ryan O’Callaghan Come Out “At Least One Gay on Every Team”

READ MORE: Dwight Howard Says “I’m Not Gay” When Addressing His Sexuality in Upcoming Interview 27-year-old former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher, Ryan Russell has recently came out the closet as a bisexual CIS man. He reportedly has told people that the reason he is just now coming out with this information is because is exhausted trying to hide it from his fans, co-workers, team players and family. The fifth-round 2015 pick is currently a NFL free agent and believed that he was living a sham as he interviewed with team after team.He shared, “My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”

“Out of love, admiration and respect, I want the next team to sign me valuing me for what I do and knowing who I truly am.”Many see this as suspect. In 2014, Michael Alan Sam Jr announced that he was a member of the LGBTQ community as a coveted student entering the draft, and despite interest from several franchises never made it to the NFL. This is different for Russell. He has played. NFL veteran free agent Ryan Russell opens up on his sexuality in a first-person essay to @kevinarnovitz: https://t.co/bUKezbx4Cz pic.twitter.com/B5HEyBUQjb — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2019 announced that he was a member of the LGBTQ community as a coveted student entering the draft, and despite interest from several franchises never made it to the NFL. This is different for Russell. He has played.

We all know Ryan Russell is not the only gay or bisexual athlete in the NFL. It’s 2019. Let’s create a world where LGBT athletes don’t have to hide who they are to get a job.https://t.co/jcbpwU6FjA — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 29, 2019