27-year-old former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher, Ryan Russell has recently came out the closet as a bisexual CIS man. He reportedly has told people that the reason he is just now coming out with this information is because is exhausted trying to hide it from his fans, co-workers, team players and family. The fifth-round 2015 pick is currently a NFL free agent and believed that he was living a sham as he interviewed with team after team.He shared, "My truth is that I'm a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man."

“Out of love, admiration and respect, I want the next team to sign me valuing me for what I do and knowing who I truly am.”Many see this as suspect. In 2014, Michael Alan Sam Jr announced that he was a member of the LGBTQ community as a coveted student entering the draft, and despite interest from several franchises never made it to the NFL.  This is different for Russell. He has played.

 

 

This comes on the tail of another announcement from another football player.

Retired NFL offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan who identifies as gay also has come out of the closet, after actively playing for a team. He further states that there are other men in the league afraid to come out, stating that at least one gay player is living in silence on every NFL team. He details some of this in his new book, My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me and Ended Up Saving My Life.

“I can promise you there’s plenty of closeted NFL players,” O’Callaghan said. “I think it’s safe to say there’s at least one on every team who is either gay or bisexual. A lot of guys still see it as potentially having a negative impact on their career.”