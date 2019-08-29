Future, Future, Future, you slickster. The Freeband Gang rapper hit his Instagram story to get off a joke that he slid his bae a chicken sandwich from the restaurant in the hood and put it in a Popeyes bag.

“Pulled up on bae with a chicken sandwich frm a hood spot and put it in a Popeyes bag I had n the car frm a week ago, she love me more now,” he wrote. “Perception is everything.”

The craze over the chicken sandwich continues even after it is unavailable. Popeyes hit social media earlier in the week to let fans know the chicken sandwich is currently sold out everywhere, but will eventually make a return.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12. It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support,” Popeyes said in a statement. “The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

So in the meantime, if you need to keep tricking bae, slide to the hood with a bag. Future says it will work out just fine.