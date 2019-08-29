It looks like Kanye West’s Sunday Services are set to make a trip to your headphone and speaker systems next month. Kim Kardashian West hit Twitter to share an image of what appears to be Kanye at a table sitting over a tracklist for an album titled Jesus is King.

The project is 12 tracks long and set to drop on September 27. Not much else is shared on the image beyond Kanye flipping through Psalm 57 in The Bible.

Circled on a notebook next to the tracklist is “He will defend and keep safe all who call on his name” and not too far appears to be a scrapped tracklist for the album as the same songs appear but in a different order.

Excited for the new Ye? Peep the reveal below.