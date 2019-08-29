RJ Barrett has officially signed his first sneaker deal joining Puma Hoops.

Puma confirmed the signing of the New York Knicks rookie and included the unveiling of a “NY hearts RJ” mural in the city, which includes the Puma logo on top of a heart.

“We are thrilled to have RJ join the Puma family as we enter our second season of Puma Hoops,” said Adam Petrick, Puma Global Director of Brand and Marketing. “He’s obviously an incredible talent and we’re proud that he’s bringing his bold personality to our brand. We’re especially pleased to have a young, game changing athlete in New York—the home of Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier, and Puma Hoops. We look forward to a strong partnership with him and a fantastic rookie season ahead.”

Barrett would celebrate his signing with fans of his new basketball home serving foods and giving out Puma shirts in the streets of Manhattan.

Earlier this year, Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers joined the brand.

View this post on Instagram YESSS INDEED. @rjbarrett IS PUMA GANG. 📈 A post shared by PUMA Basketball (@pumahoops) on Aug 28, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT