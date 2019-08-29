Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is on its way to the Country Music Awards. The Billy Ray Cyrus-featured single was at No. 1 for 17 weeks making it the longest-running No. 1 single ever. With his seven-time platinum hit record, he is finally getting the country recognition it deserves. The nominees have came in at the CMA’s and he only got nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Around the single’s original release Lil Nas X had his song removed from the Billboard charts because it wasn’t considered a traditional country song. A few weeks later, Cyrus jumped on the record for the remix, stated it was true to the country elements and the record became one of the hottest songs in the last decade.

The awards will air on November 13 on ABC.