Pusha T went on the Beats 1 radio with Ebro and discussed new music, confirming on the air that he will have a new album and it is ready to release at any time.

“That’s what I’m here now cooking up, right now, so that’s what I’m going for,” Push told Ebro. “I feel like I’m well on my way. I got some really, really hot.”

He recently released a single with Lauryn Hill “Coming Home,” that is created to inspire inmates.

“This record speaks to mass incarceration. It speaks to just giving hope to those who are coming home and telling people who are locked up and behind the wall that we waiting on them, and we going to be out here as a support system when they get home.”

Also while sitting with Ebro, Pusha detailed how he was able to connect with Ms. Hill.

“I just made the request,” he began. “She expressed that she likes my music, and she’d see about it. I definitely followed the queen around every- Whatever it took, and it was super important to me when she showed interest. It was just super important to me to definitely have her on it. Lauryn, her discography, it means everything. It’s insane, so this wasn’t about ever rushing or being on a time limit. It was just about getting the song done right and to both of our liking.”

Pusha has also recently released “Sociopath” that features Kash Doll. Both of the tracks are produced by Kanye West.