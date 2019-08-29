Nothing like having a ton of haters to keep you motivated to prove them wrong.
After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since his second year in the league, LeBron James has been sitting back and hearing all these pundits slander his name this offseason.
As he always does, James has taken the high road and is just focusing on what he can control. The Los Angeles Lakers star is in the lab working on his game and had an interesting caption to go along with his latest workout video.
LeBron in the lab sharpening his tool kit 💪(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/YajY0puIuB
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2019
The groin injury forced James to miss 17 consecutive games. The Lakers went 6-11 during that stretch and fell out of the playoff picture out West.
Entering his 16th season in the NBA, James is in the best shape of his basketball career. Like his fellow sports GOAT, Tom Brady, James is working to prove father time can be defended.
James is ready for next season to start. Hope his haters come up with new ways to hate.