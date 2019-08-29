Nothing like having a ton of haters to keep you motivated to prove them wrong.

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since his second year in the league, LeBron James has been sitting back and hearing all these pundits slander his name this offseason.

As he always does, James has taken the high road and is just focusing on what he can control. The Los Angeles Lakers star is in the lab working on his game and had an interesting caption to go along with his latest workout video.

LeBron in the lab sharpening his tool kit 💪(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/YajY0puIuB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2019

James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 55 games last season while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor, 33.9 percent from beyond the arc and 66.5 percent from the free-throw line. The four-time MVP most likely leads the Lakers to the playoffs if he doesn’t hurt his groin on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.