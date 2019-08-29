Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler will be suspended for 25 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Meanwhile, the stars of the franchise Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have reportedly been pushing for a signing of Carmelo Anthony and what do we have here? A vacancy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news of Chandler’s suspension and a formal announcement to come from the league letter. Chandler was believed to be a fill-in for KD who will likely miss all of this season due to tearing his Achilles in the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler is facing a 25 game suspension for testing positive for PED use, league sources tell ESPN. The NBA is expected to make an announcement later today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2019

Looks like the Nets need another forward for some time, enter Carmelo Anthony? We have seen and heard all the details around Melo. He is ready to play, evident by gym workouts that make their way to social media. He cleared the air of the rumors surrounding him in a tell-all interview with Steven A. Smith on ESPN First Take. So what’s the hold-up? No one knows but looks like the Nets are to the rescue.

Frank Isola of The Athletic reports the new Nets are pushing for Melo to be added to the roster after a recent workout with the Nets. Just so happen Chandler is getting some days off involuntarily.

Could Melo in Barclays be a thing this fall?