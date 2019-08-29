T.I. is the latest Hip-Hop legend to turn to podcasts, as he will debut his new show ExpediTIously on September 5.

Billboard details the new podcast will have social issues, relationships and “critical issues that impact us a society.” as the content.

“We talk about any and everything,” T.I. said. And I tried to create an environment where people could speak and express themselves freely, fully, authentically, and unapologetically. We have created a space where you can speak your truth without judgment.”

The name for the podcast comes from social media jokes that often point out the vocabulary and word choice of the rapper and actor.

“Frankly, I think because I have a lot to say, and I think the world needs to hear it,” T.I. adds.

You can read more about what T.I. says about his forthcoming show by visiting Billboard here.

