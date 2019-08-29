O.G. rapper Too $hort is broadening his portfolio. The Bay Area rap legend has reportedly joined forces with the Green Holdings Group cannabis organization to dispatch his very own line pre-rolled joints called “TOO $HORT STIX.”

The rapper says that he’s been smoking weed for a considerable length of time so the change into this business venture was second nature. When he was on the come up, he funded his music career by selling weed and his mixtapes.

The Blast reports that last month $hort facilitated a get-together where cannabis industry pioneers had the option to meet up and do a “taste test” of the rapper’s items. E#ven Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony was on the scene to share.

Freddy Sayegh, the CEO of Green Holdings Group told the outlet that the organization is eager to work with Too $hort on the grounds that he has an energy for the business. “Unlike many celebrities in this space who license out their names for a check, we chose to take this project on because of Short’s commitment to the project,” he said. “He has been influential and detail orientated in every step of this project. He meets regularly with the grow team, he sits in on every marketing meeting, he has asked that a 24-hour video feed is made to public so that they can watch each and every Short Stix pre-roll being made.”

Pop Culture News weed Cannabis Too Short Bone Thug