In an Instagram post, Director Tyler Perry revealed the city of Atlanta has added a Tyler Perry Studio Sign located just one mile from his studio.

In the post, Perry begins by saying that even though he didn’t have anything when he moved to Atlanta, he remained faithful to God and God blessed him. He also shared scripture to help those who want to give up because their dream doesn’t look like it will come to fruition.

He also shared scripture to help those who want to give up because their dream doesn’t look like it will come to fruition.

Earlier this year Perry shut the BET Awards showdown with his acceptance speech for The Ultimate Icon Award. During his speech, Perry revealed that the land where his studio is located was a Confederate Army base at one time but now “the land is owned by one negro.”