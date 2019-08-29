Academy Award-winning actress, Viola Davis will star as former First Lady Michelle Obama in a one hour White House drama titled First Ladies for Showtime. According to Deadline, the show will center around the white house where many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, with Season 1 focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

The series will be executive produced by Davis and written by Aaron Cooley who has written Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court and The Guns of Ridgewood.

As we reported earlier this year, The Obama’s announced that they would be partnering with Netflix. Obama’s Higher Grounds Production will release seven projects including documentaries. One of the projects, American Factory, a documentary about a factory in Ohio that is run by a Chinse billionaire is streaming now.