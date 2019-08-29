Warrant Issued for DeMarcus Cousins for Threatening Mother of His Child

An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins in the state of Alabama over a threatening phone call placed to the mother of his child.

Considered a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, the warrant follows a police report filed by the mother of his child. She supplied an audio recording of Cousins allegedly threatening her by stating he would “put a bullet “put a bullet in your (expletive) head.”

USA Today states the charge is a third-degree harassing communications charge. Additional information is not available beyond a spokesperson in Mobile, Alabama stating “an arrest warrant has been issued.”

“Yes, a warrant has been signed,” Cousin’s ex-girlfriend confirmed to the USA Today.

We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously,” the Lakers said in a statement Tuesday. “We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Cousins is not expected to serve much if any time if he is convicted or accepts a plea.

Just last week Cousins got married his girlfriend Morgan Lang. Ahead of the big day, Cousins tore his ACL in an offseason workout.

Updates for this story will be provided as they become available.