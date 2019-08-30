Jeopardy! host Alek Trebek has completed treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and is set to return to the show and work on its 36th season.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek said in a statement posted to social media. “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with you all. Let me tell you, it’s gonna be a good year.”

Trebek announced his battle with cancer earlier this year and made a vow to return to the show and “beat the low survival rate statistics for the disease.” He held to his word.

There is currently no premiere date for the 36th season. You can see the video announcing his return below.